PIC: Athiya Shetty cheers for rumoured beau KL Rahul as he scores his first Test century at Lord’s

The Day 1 of England vs India: second test, at the Lord’s Cricket ground in London, turned out to be brilliant for opener KL Rahul as he scored a century, putting India at a highly advantageous spot. This was not only Rahul’s sixth Test hundred and his second century against England, he also became the first Indian to score a century at Lord’s after Ajinkya Rahane in 2014. As Rahul proved his mettle on the ground, rumoured girlfriend, Athiya Shetty cheered him on, on her Instagram stories.

On her Instagram story, Athiya can be seen recording her television screen showing a triumphant Rahul on the Lords cricket ground. On her story, she added a high-five emoji and a red heart emoji, and tagged the cricketer’s Instagram handle @rahulkl as well. Athiya’s father, and actor Suniel Shetty also took to Instagram to laud Rahul for his majestic play. Posting a video of Rahul on the grounds, Suniel wrote, “100 at the Mecca of cricket! Congratulations and god bless baba @rahulkl. PS: thank you for my bday gift!”. The Hera Pheri actor recently clocked 60 on August 11.

Have a look at Athiya’s story for KL Rahul:

Have a look at Suniel Shetty's Instagram post:

A few weeks back, netizens saw the first photo of Athiya and Rahul being together in England, when cricketer Ishant Sharma’s wife Pratima Sharma shared a picture on Instagram, that featured the rumoured couple. Virat Kohli also went on to share a viral behind-the-scenes photo of Athiya clicking the cricket gang, as Anushka, Pratima, and others looked on.

ALSO READ: Did KL Rahul just make his relationship official with Athiya Shetty? Find out