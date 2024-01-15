PIC: Ayushmann Khurrana receives invitation to attend Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event; deets

The long-awaited opening ceremony of the historical Shri Ram Mandir at Ram Janm Bhumi is set to take place in a few days on January 22, this year. Many prominent personalities will be present at the grand event. Now, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has received a cordial invitation to participate in the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event in Ayodhya.

Distinguished personalities, including Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Manmohan Singh, Dhanush, Mohanlal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Prabhas, and Yash from the Indian film industry, are expected to attend the significant event. Leading industrialists like Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, and TS Kalyanaraman will also be part of the gathering, creating a convergence of cultural, cinematic, and business luminaries.

