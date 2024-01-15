PIC: Ayushmann Khurrana receives invitation to attend Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event; deets
Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana has received a special invitation to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event in Ayodhya on January 22, this year.
The long-awaited opening ceremony of the historical Shri Ram Mandir at Ram Janm Bhumi is set to take place in a few days on January 22, this year. Many prominent personalities will be present at the grand event. Now, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has received a cordial invitation to participate in the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event in Ayodhya.
Ayushmann Khurrana receive Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event invitation
Recently, popular Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has received an invitation to be part of the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event in Ayodhya. The ceremony, marking the consecration of the Ram Mandir, will unite notable figures from different domains, adding to its significance and auspiciousness.
Distinguished personalities, including Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Manmohan Singh, Dhanush, Mohanlal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Prabhas, and Yash from the Indian film industry, are expected to attend the significant event. Leading industrialists like Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, and TS Kalyanaraman will also be part of the gathering, creating a convergence of cultural, cinematic, and business luminaries.
Pictures on Instagram show Ayushmann Khurrana receiving the invitation to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event in Ayodhya. The ceremony will take place on January 22, this year.
TAKE A LOOK:
