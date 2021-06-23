PIC: Ayushmann Khurrana reminisces his Mass Comm days; Says ‘University ka most famous guy, fir bhi quite shy’

Apart from acting, Ayushmann Khurrana also loves to write. In his latest Instagram post, Ayushmann has penned down a short verse for his University days.

The National Award winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared on his Instagram handle an old picture of himself from his University days. Ayushmann is also a wordsmith besides an actor and crafted a poem for this post. Ayushmann Khurrana went down the memory lane and shared with fans about his good ol' days in 2006. The actor explained how he was the most famous guy in university yet he was quite shy. In the picture, Ayushmann can be seen donning a casual brown shirt and a pair of glasses.

The ‘Andhadhun’ actor has shared his thoughts with this picture. Ayushmann has captioned it as, “बात है Panjab University के hut number fourteen की. मुस्कान है बेफ़िक्र everyday routine की. Mass comm dept की पुरानी बिल्डिंग के पीछे. समोसा और चाय. University ka most famous guy, फिर भी quite shy. #throwback”. This throwback picture is loved by fans. Ayushmann’s friend Maniesh Paul commented as, “Bro we need to talk” with laughing emojis, while Mukesh Chhabra wrote, “Haha and masala nimbooo pani”.

Take a look at Ayushman Khurrana’s Instagram post-

Last year, Ayushmann Khurrana starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, which was released on an OTT platform. The actor made his Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor in 2012 and has since appeared in films such as Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala, Article 15, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi among others. For his role in the 2018 film Andhadhun, the actor won a National Film Award for Best Actor. Doctor G and Anek are two of the actor's forthcoming ventures.

Credits :Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Share your comment ×