PIC: Badshah shares screenshot of video call with Hania Aamir amid dating rumors; asks ‘Joke kya tha’

Badshah and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir have lately been the talk of the town after their pictures went viral across social media platforms, giving birth to their dating rumors. While the two stars have recently found themselves enveloped in speculations about them being together, Badshah recently shared a screenshot of his video chat with Aamir. The actress can be seen laughing her heart out in the picture. Have a look at it inside.

Hania Aamir and Badshah’s fun banter will leave you in splits

The rumors about Hania and Badshah began doing the rounds on the internet after the actress shared glimpses of her fun-filled day out with the latter. While the rumors continue to remain abuzz, the rapper recently took to his Instagram stories to share a screenshot of his video chat with Hania Aamir, and in the picture, the actress can be seen being in splits and laughing her heart out.

Notably, their fun banter did not just stop there, as Badshah wrote while dropping the image, “Joke kya tha (What was the joke?)”. Hania later responded to his query and wrote, “Life.” Have a look here.

Their viral screenshot has further ignited their dating rumors, as many reacted to the photograph. “Official : Jian & Shizuka are finally dating each other.... “ read a fan reaction on the picture.

More about Hania Aamir

Hania is an eminent name in the Pakistani entertainment industry and notably, her work has garnered her recognition not just in her nation but also globally, including India. She made her acting debut with Janaan in 2016 and proceeded to take on challenging role, showcasing her versatility.

Titli marked Hania Aamir’s breakthrough performance back in 2017 and later, she proceeded to flaunt her acting skills in the projects that followed, with some being Humsafar, Phir Wohi Mohabbat, Na Maloom Afraad 2, the patriotic film Parwaaz Hai Junoon, and many more. Notably, she is best known for portraying Hala Hamza in the hit drama Humsafar.

On the personal front, her blooming friendship with Badshah has captivated the Indian audience.

Earlier last month, the actress posted a selfie on her Instagram account to wish the rapper a happy birthday. She also penned a birthday note along with the picture and said, “Happy Birthday to the baddest boy in town”.

Badshah was quick to respond to the actress’ wish and said, “Thank you, you extremely talented human being.” Notably, the duo was seen together in Dubai Mall of Emirates earlier this year.

