PIC: Bhavana Pandey celebrates love with Nandita Mahtani after latter announces engagement with Vidyut Jammwal

Lovebirds Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani took social media by storm after they finally announced the news of their engagement on social media on Monday, September 13th. And now, actor Chunky Pandey’s wife Bhavana Pandey took to Instagram and congratulated the newly-engaged couple. Posting a picture featuring herself, Nandita, Sussanne Khan, and a couple more of their friends, Bhavana wrote a sweet caption where she wished Nandita and Vidyut all the love and happiness in the world.

A couple of hours back, Bhavana Pandey took to her Instagram space and shared a sweet picture featuring her friends. In the picture shared by Bhavana, one can see her, fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, Sussanne Khan, film director Mozez Singh, and producer and fashion designer Shabinaa Khan. Sharing the heartwarming picture, Bhavana wrote a sweet caption congratulating Nandita and Vidyut on their engagement. The caption read, “Celebrating Love !!!!! Congratulations my dearest Nands !!! @nanditamahtani @mevidyutjammwal !!! Wishing you both all the Love and Happiness !!!”

As soon as she shared the picture, it received a lot of love and comments from netizens. Most of them left red heart and heart-eyed emojis in the comments. Sussanne Khan and Mozez Singh also dropped red-heart emojis.

Take a look:

Sussanne Khan also took to Instagram and congratulated Nandita with a stunning selfie featuring the same group of friends. Posting the picture, Sussanne wrote a sweet caption that read, "The best deserves the best.. congratulations my darling nans.. U are a super star beyond anyone else lovvvve u #celebratinglove #no8 #No1 #somebondsareforever"

Take a look:

Talking about Vidyut and Nandita’s engagement, the Commando actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a new picture, and announced the news of his engagement. Jammwal, who is an army kid decided to make the proposal special by slipping a ring on Nandita’s finger while both were rappelling down a 150-metre high wall at a military camp close to Agra. Taking to his official Instagram handle, the actor wrote, “Did it the COMMANDO way. 01/09/21.”

They got engaged on September 1. After they were officially engaged, they headed to The Taj Mahal. Owing to a personal loss, Jammwal delayed the announcement of the big news. The same picture was shared by Nandita also on her Instagram handle and she writes, “Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer…said yes!!1-9-21.”