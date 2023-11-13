PIC: Bipasha Basu gives glimpse of her 'blissful' pool day in Maldives with Devi

Bipasha Basu and actor Karan Singh Grover became parents to their first child, a baby girl named Devi Basu Singh Grover, last year. Recently, the actress had shared a delightful sneak peek into her holiday in the Maldives with her daughter Devi and Karan Singh Grover. Now, the doting mother has shared an adorable picture with Devi from their vacation.

Bipasha Basu shares a picture with Devi from Maldives vacation

Today, Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with her little munchkin Devi from their Maldives vacation. In the picture, Bipasha is seen holding Devi in her arms and both the mother-daughter duo are seen enjoying their pool day.

Sharing the picture Bipasha captioned it, “Bliss,” and added a pink heart emoji. HAVE A LOOK: