PIC: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover took daughter Devi for ‘first holiday’, here’s how it went

The popular Bollywood couple, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been enjoying parental bliss for the past few months. Since daughter Devi’s birth in November, 2022, the couple has been treating their fans with glimpses of the little one. Recently, Bipasha and Karan were spotted at the Mumbai airport with their daughter looking all excited to witness Devi’s first experience on a plane. Now, Bipasha has shared how their child’s first holiday was a success.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover on daughter’s first holiday

Bipasha Basu took to Instagram on July 19 and shared an adorable family picture with husband Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi from their recent holiday. It also marked their princess’ first vacation. Bipasha captioned the picture as, “Devi’s first holiday was a super hit.” In the photo, Bipasha can be seen wearing a green printed top and matching sunglasses, holding her daughter dressed in white in her arms, while Karan looked handsome in a white t-shirt paired with a blue cap.

Fans took to the comments under the post and showered their love on the adorable family. One comment read, “With wonderful parents everywhere and everything will be super hit.” Another person wished, “May God bless you with many many more happy holidays in the coming years.” A fan appreciated the couple’s parenting and said, “Itne ache superhit parents ke sath superhit hi ho sakta h,” while another called them “the best family in the world.”

Earlier, Bipasha and Karan had shared other pictures from their holiday in Goa where they also celebrated eight months of their daughter’s birth.

Bipasha and Karan’s story

The Raaz actress and the television heartthrob started dating on the sets of their horror film Alone, before eventually tying the knot in 2016. Bipasha and Karan then embarked on the parenthood journey in November 2022.

Talking about their work, Karan Singh Grover was last seen in web series Qubool Hai 2.0. He is set to play a key role in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter which stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The film is scheduled to release on January 25, 2024. Meanwhile, Bipasha has taken a break from her career to spend time with her daughter.

