PIC: Bobby Deol drops heartwarming birthday post for son Aryman; wishes him 'the world'

Bobby Deol's elder son Aryaman Deol turned 23 on June 16. On a special note, his birthday has aligned with Father's Day.

To wish his son on his birthday, Bobby shared a picture of himself with Aryman and penned a sweet note.

Aryaman gets heartwarming birthday wish from dad Bobby Deol

Taking to his Instagram account a while ago, Bobby Deol dropped a picture featuring himself and his elder son Aryman. In the picture, the father-son duo can be seen looking handsome in a suited look. On the other hand, the picture gets more adorable as Bobby admires his son by gazing at him.

Sharing the picture, the Animal actor wrote, "Hey my Aryaman, Wish you the world and a very Happy birthday day Love you the most (red heart)"

Have a look:

Reacting to the post, Twinkle Khanna commented, "Happy birthday (red hearts)" On the other hand, fans also wished the star kid and dropped lovely birthday notes.

Bobby Deol opens up on sons Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol's plans to enter films

In an interview with India Today in 2023, Bobby candidly opened up about his sons' plans to join the industry. He said that he wants his elder son to train and work hard on himself before entering the industry. About his younger son Dharam, Bobby said he 'loves everything about filmmaking.'

The 55-year-old actor shared, "There's no business like show business and my sons will come into this industry, but they're too young right now, especially my older one is just 22 years old and the younger one is 19 years, so another 3-4 years time they will enter the industry."

Speaking more about his sons, 'Lord' Bobby said in the same interview that both Aryman and Dharam have different qualities. His youngest son during Covid, learnt filmmaking on his own as he loves everything about the process, right from editing to the background, and visuals.

Meanwhile, Bobby was recently seen in Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also features Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna, and others. Meanwhile, the film is currently streaming on Netflix.

