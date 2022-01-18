PIC: Bored with pink? Shilpa Shetty will make you fall in love with it all over again

Do you like the colour pink? Are you bored with it? Well, don’t worry, Shilpa Shetty is here to make you fall in love with the gorgeous colour all over again with her own twist. In her recent posts, Shilpa posed in a gorgeous pink dress and set the Instagram world on fire. Shilpa Shetty is quite the fashionista who literally owns everything she wears- be it sweatpants or be it a ballgown. The ‘Baazigar’ actress is currently seen on the latest season of India’s Got Talent where is a part of the judges’ panel.

In the posts shared by Shilpa Shetty on her Instagram stories, the actress absolutely left us all dumbfounded with her angelic beauty. Clad in a sensual, silk, pink gown that fit her like a glove, the actress could give Aphrodite a run for her money. She paired up the gorgeous look with pointed high heels and beachy waves. The poise and elegance that the actress radiated made all her fans go into a frenzy. Her quirky captions too added a humorous touch to her posts. While on one post declaring her love for pink she wrote, "When you’re on the brink,‘Coz you’re not in sync,Just think pink!", the other she captioned as "Mood: It’s my cray or the highway." Confidence looks too good on you, Shilpa!

Meanwhile, the actress is always quite active on her social media. She routinely expresses her support for her sister Shamita Shetty who is currently a contestant in Bigg Boss 15. On the work front, she is busy with India’s Got Talent season 9 which kicked off just last week.

