PIC: Bride-to-be Kriti Kharbanda can't hide her glow as she jets off for wedding with Pulkit Samrat

Kriti Kharbanda looks lovely as she gets snapped at Mumbai airport ahead of her wedding with Pulkit Samrat.

By Prerna Verma
Published on Mar 12, 2024  |  12:05 PM IST |  492
Picture credit : APH Images
Kriti Kharbanda snapped at airport

Yet another Bollywood wedding is on its way, and we bet fans are as excited as ever. We are talking about Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda who are reportedly all set to get hitched on March 16. It was only yesterday when the groom-to-be jetted off to reach the wedding venue and today the beautiful and gorgeous bride-to-be was snapped at the Mumbai airport as she was heading for her wedding in Delhi.

Kriti Kharbanda at Mumbai airport

Related Stories

Bollywood Newswrap, Jan 30: Hrithik's transformation for Fighter; Pulkit-Kriti are engaged
entertainment
Bollywood Newswrap, Jan 30: Hrithik's transformation for Fighter; Pulkit-Kriti are engaged
A look at complete timeline of Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda’s relationship
entertainment
A look at complete timeline of Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda’s relationship
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Prerna Verma

Prerna Verma loves the magical world of cinema, so much so that she turned it into a profession! A

...

Credits: APH Images
Advertisement

Latest Articles