PIC: Bride-to-be Kriti Kharbanda can't hide her glow as she jets off for wedding with Pulkit Samrat

Yet another Bollywood wedding is on its way, and we bet fans are as excited as ever. We are talking about Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda who are reportedly all set to get hitched on March 16. It was only yesterday when the groom-to-be jetted off to reach the wedding venue and today the beautiful and gorgeous bride-to-be was snapped at the Mumbai airport as she was heading for her wedding in Delhi.