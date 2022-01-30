PIC: Check out Karisma Kapoor's stunning black weekend attire; Don't miss BFF Malaika Arora's sweet comment

It is a beautiful weekend! Yes, yes it is already Sunday but we still can make the best of this weekend. And do you need some outfit inspiration? Well, don’t worry our B-Town girlies are always here to save the day. Recently, Karisma Kapoor posted a gorgeous picture on her Instagram, and my god, are we mesmerised by our beauty and gorgeous style! The actress is known to make headlines with her swoon-worthy attires, and this time too, she did not disappoint us.

In the Instagram picture shared by Karisma Kapoor, she looked super smart and had us all amazed. The gorgeous actress wore a fitted full-sleeved short black top and light coloured pants, flaunting her perfect figure. Along with the post, she wrote, ‘Grow through what you go through.’ Ah, what a beautiful saying! As soon as she posted the picture, her fans assembled and complimented her chic look. Even her best friends couldn’t stop gushing about her fit body. Malaika Arora complimented her abs, and even Amrita Arora commented, ‘I see abs.’ Best friends hyping each other is just the cutest thing ever, isn’t it?

Check the post:

Meanwhile, this weekend Karisma also had a sweet gathering with her sister Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and their other friends. Karisma also made a statement in her white shirt and black sweater. On the other hand, while Kareena opted for an all-black outfit, Saif looked regal in his black kurta paired with white pyjama. To note, the dinner night was hosted by the Pataudi couple.

