PIC: Check out the lovely invite of Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa’s lavish wedding ceremony in Chandigarh

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been dating each other for several years. Rajkummar and his ladylove Patralekhaa met each other on the sets of their first film together ‘Citylights’ for the first time. The film directed by Hansal Mehta worked wonders for the young actors and years later the couple decided to tie the knot. The couple is getting married in Chandigarh. Though many of the events related to the wedding are being kept under wraps, a Rajkummar Rao fan account on Twitter shared a wedding invite which mentions that the big day is on 15 November at a lavish hotel in Chandigarh.

A source close to the development had previously informed Pinkvilla, “After discussing a few locations including Jaipur, they have now finally zeroed down on Chandigarh. It’s a three days event starting from November 13. They will start with the pre-wedding rituals including the Mehendi on Saturday, which will be followed by the wedding on Sunday, and then the post-wedding rituals on the following day. Raj and Patralekhaa have invited very close friends from the film business, and the guests will reach the venue tomorrow”. The source further informed that none of the functions related to the wedding will occur in Mumbai.

Take a look:

Several celebrities participated in the prewedding functions of Rajkummar and Patralekhaa including Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, and Farah Khan amongst others. The theme of the celebration was black and white as all guests followed the dress code. Fans of the power couple have been excited on social media for the big wedding and have mentioned several complimentary things about the actors.

