PIC: Check out Varun Thakur's 'paid collaboration' for lifetime with his ladylove Nikita Sahota

December is rightfully the month of weddings. From Bollywood stars to YouTubers, numerous couples have decided to get married on a cold December evening. Yes, as we all know, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are already amidst their full-blown wedding shenanigans. Apart from them, even YouTuber Dhruv Rathi tied a knot. And now it is comedian and actor Varun Thakur’s turn, who recently got hitched to his ladylove Nikita Sahota in Mahabaleshwar and shared some adorable memories from the most important day of his life on Instagram.

In the pic that Varun shared to commemorate their wedding, the duo looked absolutely stunning in their wedding attire. Diverting away from the traditional wedding shades, the couple opted for a very subtle, light pink theme for their attires which suited them just too well. While the bride’s lehenga was a total snatch; Varun looked dapper in white sherwani which was paired with his light pink turban. The picture radiated positivity and happiness which was evident on the two’s smiling faces. Varun, being the witty person he is, wrote a hilarious caption and came up even with an even better hashtag for their shaadi. Paid partnership with @nikitasahota #VickyThisSideNickyThatSide" His picture was received with a lot of love and admiration from his industry colleagues and fans from all over the nation.

Check the post here:

For the past few days, Nikita and Varun both have been sharing pictures of their wedding shenanigans with their fans. The two opted to have a beautiful, exotic wedding in the lap of nature at Mahabaleshwar.

