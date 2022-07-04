PIC: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh indulge in Japanese food, meet & greet fans on California trip.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently in the US and spending some much needed quality time. The couple, who have taken a break from their hectic work schedule, will also be celebrating Ranveer's birthday in the US. Ahead of the birthday celebrations, Deepika and Ranveer have made multiple appearances in San Jose, California. Thanks to these appearances, Deepika and Ranveer's fans were treated with several photos and videos on social media.

In San Jose, Deepika and Ranveer attended the Konkani Sammelan where the actress was invited as a chief guest. At the same NRI convention, noted musician Shankar Mahadevan also performed which was attended by Deepika, Ranveer and her family members. Looks like the fun night didn't end there. Thanks to social media, we got our hands on another picture of the couple.

The lovebirds indulged in some Japanese food as they visited a popular Asian eatery named Benihana. Needless to say, there too, Deepika and Ranveer were swamped by fans who hoped to get a selfie. The couple obliged them with a picture which made its way to Twitter. Ranveer snapped a selfie of the group that included as many as six members plus Deepika.

Check it out below:

Well, we must commend Ranveer's selfie-clicking abilities.

Deepika has been shooting as well as juggling brand commitments over the last few weeks. Meanwhile, Ranveer has been shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and met his co-star Alia Bhatt in London briefly before heading out to meet his wifey in the US.

