PIC: Deepika Padukone enjoys first day of 2024; shares glimpse from her vacation

Bollywood celebrities have been sharing glimpses of how they spent their first day of 2024 on social media and among them is Deepika Padukone. The actress who is currently gearing up for the release of Fighter, shared a short video of her first day of 2024.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Deepika Padukone dropped a short video of how she spent her first day of 2024. Sharing a video of a beautiful view from her vacation, seemingly from a cruise, the actress wrote, "Happy New Year 2024.”

The actress also shared a wrap-up video in which she featured touching moments of 2023. The Fighter trailer is also a part of the video.

About Fighter

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Fighter will be the first Hrithik Roshan film to be released in 3D. According to sources close to the development, Siddharth Anand has mounted Fighter to make it an unforgettable theatrical experience. “It’s an aerial action entertainer designed for a big screen experience and the idea is to transport the audience into the world of this adrenaline-thumping film. Fighter will release in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day - January 25, 2024,” revealed a source to us.

The source further added, "Siddharth wants to take things a notch higher with Fighter and the premium format in addition to the usual release in 2D is a step in that direction. The background score and music have also been conditioned for the Atmos & IMAX format giving a holistic theatrical experience."

Apart from Deepika and Hrithik, the cast of the film also includes veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Hrithik Roshan will portray Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty. Anil Kapoor will be the Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, nicknamed Rocky and Karan will take on the role of Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill aka Taj. Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Talat Aziz will be seen in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Fighter will hit theaters on January 25, 2024.

