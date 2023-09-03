PIC: Deepika Padukone gives peek into Kenya vacay in latest post; husband Ranveer Singh reacts

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been setting couple goals ever since they got married on November 14, 2018. Ranveer's affection towards his lady love can be seen in the adorable and sometimes funny comments that he posts on his wife Deepika’s Instagram posts. The Chennai Express actress recently posted a picture on her gram that has a connection to their recent trip to Kenya.

Ranveer Singh reacts to his wife Deepika Padukone's latest picture

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram and posted a blurry picture of her hand stacked with her favorite arm candies. She wore a beaded multi-colored bracelet followed by the classic Cartier gold bangles. She stacked all of them together and wore a classic timeless watch too. The actress also wore a gold statement finger ring. While she didn’t caption her post, she used the audio Jambo Bwana, a Kenyan pop song. The audio made it clear that the picture was taken a couple of days ago when the couple went on a holiday to Kenya.

Take a look:

If Deepika has posted something, how can Ranveer stay away from not commenting on it? Well, the actor did his husband's duties perfectly by dropping a comment on his wife’s post. He wrote, “Hakuna Matata” with a monkey and flying kiss emoji.

More from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Kenya trip

Pinkvilla earlier reported that the Bollywood couple was having a gala time in Kenya. Even though they didn’t officially share any pictures from their time together in the African country, a picture of them clicking selfies with their fans in Kenya made it to social media. A fan page shared Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s picture on Twitter on August 29.

Deepika wore a black hoodie with matching trousers while Ranveer wore a beige jacket as they clicked a smiling picture with the fans. It looks like the picture was taken with the hotel staff the couple was staying in.

What’s next for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone?

On the work front, Ranveer was last seen on screen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Alia Bhatt which turned out to be a massive success. Deepika, on the other hand, has a lot in her kitty. She will make her cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Currently, she is working on an epic science fiction movie Kalki 2898. She is also filming for Fighter which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

ALSO READ: ‘He will persevere…’: Babil Khan opines about Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3