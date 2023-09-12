PIC: Deepika Padukone poses with Karan Singh Grover and team Fighter during dance rehearsals; fans shower love

Fighter starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan is one of the anticipated films as fans are eagerly waiting to see the two actors collaborating for the first time. With this film, Siddharth Anand is making his comeback to the director's chair after gaining massive success with the super hit movies, War and Pathaan. The film also stars Anil Kapoor. Recently, Roshan and Kapoor were spotted leaving the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai, after wrapping up the Fighter shoot. Now, a fan club posted a picture where Deepika can be seen posing with Karan Singh Grover and the team Fighter.

Deepika Padukone poses with Karan Singh Grover and Team Fighter

A fan club of Deepika Padukone named 'DeepikaPFC' shared a picture on X (formerly Twitter) where the actress can be seen posing with Karan Singh Grover, and Sanjeeda Shaikh along with half of the Fighter team. According to the fan club, they posed during the dance shoot rehearsals at YRF studios. Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

Many fans showered love on the actress, Karan Singh Grover and the team Fighter. One wrote, "More behind the scenes pleasee." Another commented, "Ksg and Deepika in one frame (heart-eye emoji)." "Deepika and KSG," wrote a third fan. "Hrithik, Deepika, Karan and Sanjeeda in one movie," commented a fourth fan.

On the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day, the makers of the upcoming Fighter have dropped the first look of the film.

Sharing the Fighter Motion Poster which revealed the first looks of Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and her, Deepika wrote, "A salute to our glorious nation. Happy Independence Day! (National flag of India) Fighter in theatres on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day. #25thJanuary2024. #SpiritOfFighter @s1danand @hrithikroshan @anilskapoor."

Speaking about the Fighter Motion poster, the video showcases the three fighter jets flying in the sky while the three lead actors, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, appeared one by one, dressed in their Air Force uniforms. Each of them can be seen holding their helmets and sporting sunglasses. The poster ends with an aerial bombardment, set to the backdrop of the iconic song Vande Mataram playing in the background.

Meanwhile, Fighter, one of the most anticipated films is scheduled to release next year on the Republic Day weekend on January 25, 2024.

