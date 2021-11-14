PIC: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh spotted in Uttarakhand as they celebrate their 3rd wedding anniversary

Superstars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in Italy three years ago. Ranveer and Deepika’s romance started brewing on the sets of their first film together ‘Ram Leela’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple went on to collaborate with the director in two other mighty successful films including ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat’. To celebrate their third wedding anniversary, the couple went off to Uttarakhand. A Deepika Padukone fan club on Twitter posted a recent picture of the couple where they posed in a lovely selfie with a fan.

Ranveer and Deepika got married in dual ceremonies - to honour each other’s traditions - on November 14 and 15, 2018. They chose to tie the knot in Italy, away from the media glare, and also had a no-phone policy at the wedding. They later hosted grand receptions to celebrate with family and friends. During an episode of his show, The Big Picture, Ranveer revealed his and Deepika’s plans to start a family. “Jaisa ki aap log jaante hai meri shaadi ho gayi hai aur ab 2-3 saal mein bachche bhi honge (As you all know, I am married now and will have kids in the next two or three years),” he said while blushing.

[PIC] Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spotted in Uttarakhand yesterday #Happy3rdAnniversaryDeepveer pic.twitter.com/sWP2YkedDx — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) November 14, 2021

Ranveer added, “Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi itni cute baby thi na. Main toh roz uski baby photos dekhta hoon, kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe, bas meri life set ho jaaye (Deepika was such a cute baby. I see her baby photos every day and tell her ‘give me a baby like this one, my life will be set’).” Ranveer and Deepika will be next seen in 83.

