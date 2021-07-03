  1. Home
PIC: Deepika Padukone’s panache is unmatchable as she gives a usual white shirt & denims a quirky twist

The ‘Padmaavat’ actress Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to drop a stunning picture in her chic outfit. Scroll below to see.
July 4, 2021
Deepika Padukone drops a stunning pic
When we think of style icons, one of the names that come to our minds is of Deepika Padukone. The ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ actress has recently started updating her Instagram with regular posts after a long gap. This time the actress decided to drop a classy picture of hers on the photo-sharing application. Diva looked like a vision to behold as she nailed the corset trend. She donned a comfy white shirt along with blue denim and accessorised the entire look with chunky bracelets. 

Along with the post, Deepika wrote, “Whatcha Lookin’ at…” In no time, the actress’ post grabbed the attention of her fans and followers. One of the fans wrote, “Hot”. Another one complimented Deepika and said, “Loved the picture”. Many others bombarded her post with heart and fire emoticons. In the past days, Deepika kept her fans engaged with hilarious and stylish posts. In her previous post, Deepika shared a video where she made her hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori eat raw mangoes with masala.

Take a look: 

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in ‘83’ alongside Ranveer Singh. The film is based on cricketer Kapil Dev. Furthermore, Deepika has a lot of films lined up. She will be seen in ‘Fighter’ opposite Hrithik Roshan for the first time. Deepika will work with John Abraham in ‘Pathan’ and will appear in the Hindi remake of Hollywood hit ‘The Intern’. Apart from that, she will also be working in Shakun Batra’s untitled next alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. 

Also Read: WATCH: Deepika Padukone pulls a 'spicy' prank on her hairstylist; Here's how Ranveer Singh reacts

Credits :Pic Credits: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Anonymous 22 hours ago

WE LOVE DEEPIKA PADUKONE❤️

Anonymous 22 hours ago

unmatable angry and competive

Anonymous 22 hours ago

white wash gudiya . bad role model for girls. plz own your colours girls. white is not beautiful

Anonymous 23 hours ago

Beauty DEEPS.

Anonymous 24 hours ago

dumped men like hot cakes but angry and crying foul after being dumped wah bhai wah

Anonymous 24 hours ago

copy DP stop cry and competing

Anonymous 24 hours ago

anonymous angry and crying in this platform .we know

Anonymous 24 hours ago

ewwww

Anonymous 24 hours ago

Unmatchable plastic works and whitening

Anonymous 1 day ago

We don't want a conversation on this envious platform at deepveer. We post some massages. We are fans. WE LOVE ALL LIFE ONLY DEEPVEER! thank you,

Anonymous 1 day ago

hubby and wife both bi

Anonymous 1 day ago

awkward styling and even more awkward choreographed pr flattery below!

Anonymous 1 day ago

NEVER COMPETE WITH A WOMAN A MAN IS IN LOVE WITH YOU WILL NEVER MATCH UP

Anonymous 1 day ago

deepveer they have my heart forever.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Honorable lady.

Anonymous 1 day ago

beautiful deepi

Anonymous 1 day ago

Amazing Deepika.

Anonymous 1 day ago

NOPE! not gonna touch tthat with a thousand foot pole.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Gorgeous woman

Anonymous 1 day ago

beautiful gudiya deepu

Anonymous 1 day ago

queen of hearts deepika

Anonymous 2 days ago

panache? lol competitive not panache

Anonymous 2 days ago

without makeup no panache only ganache

Anonymous 2 days ago

queen of hearts deepika

Anonymous 2 days ago

MAN EXPRESS ONLY IF HE HAS FEELINGS

Anonymous 2 days ago

we love gudiya deepu

Anonymous 2 days ago

dumper hates being dumped

Anonymous 2 days ago

gorgeous woman deeps

