PIC: Deepika Padukone’s panache is unmatchable as she gives a usual white shirt & denims a quirky twist
When we think of style icons, one of the names that come to our minds is of Deepika Padukone. The ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ actress has recently started updating her Instagram with regular posts after a long gap. This time the actress decided to drop a classy picture of hers on the photo-sharing application. Diva looked like a vision to behold as she nailed the corset trend. She donned a comfy white shirt along with blue denim and accessorised the entire look with chunky bracelets.
Along with the post, Deepika wrote, “Whatcha Lookin’ at…” In no time, the actress’ post grabbed the attention of her fans and followers. One of the fans wrote, “Hot”. Another one complimented Deepika and said, “Loved the picture”. Many others bombarded her post with heart and fire emoticons. In the past days, Deepika kept her fans engaged with hilarious and stylish posts. In her previous post, Deepika shared a video where she made her hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori eat raw mangoes with masala.
Take a look:
On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in ‘83’ alongside Ranveer Singh. The film is based on cricketer Kapil Dev. Furthermore, Deepika has a lot of films lined up. She will be seen in ‘Fighter’ opposite Hrithik Roshan for the first time. Deepika will work with John Abraham in ‘Pathan’ and will appear in the Hindi remake of Hollywood hit ‘The Intern’. Apart from that, she will also be working in Shakun Batra’s untitled next alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
