PIC: Dia Mirza pens a note for stepdaughter Samaira as she turns 14; Says 'I carry your heart in my heart'

Actress Dia Mirza, who was recently seen in Bheed alongside Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, has wished her stepdaughter Samaira on her 14th birthday. She is Dia's husband Vaibhav Rekhi's daughter from his previous marriage. After trying the knot, Dia and Vaibhav welcomed their son Avyaan to the family. On Thursday afternoon, Dia took to Instagram and shared a picture with Samaira to wish her on her birthday. The actress also penned a beautiful note for her.

Dia Mirza wishes her stepdaughter Samaira on her 14th birthday

Dia took to her handle and shared a picture with her stepdaughter from their jungle safari. The birthday girl is seen resting her head on Dia's lap. Along with the picture, Dia wrote, "It’s our baby girls 14th birthday 😍 Sam, may you always know that your safe space is in our arms. We will always love you, protect you and hold you close. Have a magical day and year ahead jaan. "I carry your heart in my heart." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the special post, her fans were seen showering love on Samaira and dropping red heart emojis. Dia is often seen sharing adorable videos with Samaira. Earlier, they were even seen dancing together and the actress shared the sweet video on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Dia recently shared a heartfelt post and revealed why she did Anubhav Sinha's Bheed. She said that she did the film for her kids. She posted a picture with her son Avyaan and wrote, "I am so grateful for all the kind words coming our way for #Bheed Thank you so much! I did this movie for our children. So they can watch it some day and learn the power of empathy. Thank you @anubhavsinhaa, hazaar baar thank you for making me a part of this story. For all the new Mamma’s out there, finding it hard to get back to work, know this - we are better parents when we choose to do all that gives us joy. Our children will learn to appreciate and respect that we go to work too."

Next, Dia will be seen in Dhak Dhak with Ratna Pathak Shah, Sanjana Sanghi and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

