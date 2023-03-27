PIC: Dia Mirza reveals she did Bheed for her kids; Thanks Anubhav Sinha for 'making her a part of it'

Actress Dia Mirza, who is quite active on social media, was recently seen making a striking appearance in Anubhav Sinha's Bheed. The film co-starring Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana and others shows the struggles faced by the people during the Covid pandemic and the lockdown. Dia took to Instagram and shared a picture with her son Avyaan. Along with the beautiful picture, she shared why she did Bheed and thanked the director.

Dia Mirza reveals why she did Anubhav Sinha's Bheed

Dia dropped a picture with her son from a beautiful location. The mother-son duo is seen twinning in white as they flash their charming smiles for the camera. Along with the picture, Dia wrote that she did Bheed for her kids. Dia and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their first baby boy in 2021. Vaibhav also has a daughter Samaira from his previous marriage. In her post, Dia also penned a beautiful note for all the working moms.

Dia's post read, "I am so grateful for all the kind words coming our way for #Bheed. Thank you so much! I did this movie for our children. So they can watch it some day and learn the power of empathy. Thank you @anubhavsinhaa, hazaar baar thank you for making me a part of this story. For all the new Mamma’s out there, finding it hard to get back to work, know this - we are better parents when we choose to do all that gives us joy. Our children will learn to appreciate and respect that we go to work too." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the picture, her friends and fans were seen reacting to it. Sonal Bendre and Tara Sharma dropped red heart emojis while Pallavi Sharda wrote, "Cuttieeeeeee." A fan wrote, "you are looking so beautiful." Another fan wrote, "I m new mother and I can relate you so much. It’s tough to leave baby at home and go to work but I want my lil one to be proud of me for whatever I am doing for her and community."

Meanwhile, Dia will be next seen in Dhak Dhak with Sanjana Sanghi, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ratna Pathak Shah.

