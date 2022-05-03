PIC: Dia Mirza’s son Avyaan smiles as he celebrates his first Eid; Actress wishes peace, health & happiness

Dia Mirza is a popular celebrity and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. For unversed, she welcomed her son Avyaan Azaad last year, and ever since she embraced motherhood, she is on cloud nine. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress has been treating her fans and loved ones with glimpses of her munchkin every now and then. Today as everyone celebrates Eid, Dia shared an adorable picture of her with her son Avyaan who is celebrating his first Eid.

In the picture, we can see that Dia Mirza is twinning with her son Avyaaz Azaad Rekhi. Avyaan is seating comfortably on his mother’s lap. Dia is wearing a white kurta and pyjama and so is her son. The little one cannot stop smiling and looks super cute. Sharing this picture, Dia wrote, “Eid Mubarak everyone. Wishing you and your loved one's peace, health and happiness. This is our little ones' first Eid and we pray that everyone is safe and with their loved ones.”

Take a look:

Earlier too, Dia shared a beautiful picture of her son Avyaan on social media. The actress shared a photo of her little munchkin wherein he was seen sleeping in his mother’s arm. It was indeed a priceless moment and Dia couldn’t take her eyes off Avyaan.

Meanwhile, Dia Mirza has worked in several movies including Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Sanju, Thappad, Lage Raho Munna Bhai among others.

ALSO READ: Dia Mirza gets clicked with hubby Vaibhav Rekhi as they step out for a mid-week dinner date; PICS