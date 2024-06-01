PIC: Dia Mirza sends love to Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein co-star R Madhavan on his 54th birthday

Actors R Madhavan and Dia Mirza defined love for the 90s generation with their film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. R Madhavan is celebrating his birthday today (June 1) and celebrity friends and fans have been sending their wishes for their favorite star since morning.

Dia Mirza also wished his RHTDM co-star R. Madhavan with an adorable picture.

Dia Mirza wishes RHTDM co-star R. Madhavan on his birthday

Dia Mirza took to Instagram stories on June 1 to wish R Madhavan on his birthday. She shared a picture with the actor where they both are seen in coordinated black outfits. In the picture, she can be seen holding Madhvan’s arm as she poses for the picture.

She chose the background music from the title song of their film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. While sharing the picture the actress wrote, “Happy Birthday Maddy (with tiger face, heart and hug emojis). May this year be all kinds of magic.”

Dia Mirza on R Madhavan's character stalking her in RHTDM

As per Filmfare, in a recent interview with a news portal, Dia opened up on the fact that she felt uncomfortable when Maddy's character was stalking her. She said that her character Reena has that moment where she tells him off. She further shared that what worked was that people got past that notion as Maddy's character at the end has very strong values, is respectful, and well-intentioned.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein was released in 2001 and fans loved the romantic film. The film got mixed reviews as some criticised Maddy’s character for stalking and lying to a woman in the name of love. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan, and Anupam Kher in prominent roles.

R Madhavan’s work front

R Madhavan was recently seen in the film Shaitaan which also starred Ajay Devgn. He will next be seen in Shankara also starring Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday.

