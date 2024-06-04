PIC: Did mom-to-be Deepika Padukone visit Mumbai's luxury fashion store to look at baby collection?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to join Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal in the journey of parenthood. While DP, her family, and fans are eagerly waiting for her first child to arrive, she is also spending a lot of time with her loved ones.

A new picture of the mom-to-be has surfaced online wherein she is allegedly spotted at a Louis Vuitton store in Mumbai. Netizens were quick to speculate that she was out and about to look and shop for their baby collection.

Is Deepika Padukone busy with baby shopping?

After flaunting her baby bump at the polling booth in Mumbai for the first time, Deepika Padukone has been spotted out and about in the city on multiple occasions. The actress, who is expected to deliver her first child with Ranveer Singh in September this year, was again clicked by a fan at a luxury fashion store in Mumbai.

Soon after, the image made its way to Reddit and other social media platforms. In the photo, the Fighter actress can be seen wearing a long gray cardigan that perfectly covered her baby bump. With a watch and a stack of fold bracelets, she also carried a bag along. Keeping her makeup minimal and hair tied in a ponytail, she browsed through the store.

Soon after, people went to the comments sections to shower their love on her. However, one of them commented that she might be taking a look at the baby collection of the high-end fashion brand.

“She's probably looking at their baby collection or there for a fitting of some kind. I also feel like she's in that phase of her life right now where she's just enjoying the motions of being. I remember a time when she'd be in and out of the airport every other day and filming 2-3 movies at a time,” the user penned.

Another one stated, “Great to see her. Her cheeks look fuller, like she had in her baby pics,” while a third wrote, “She is glowing, very pretty.”

After kickstarting the year with Fighter, DP shot for Kalki 2898 AD and will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone gives Naina Talwar vibes as she exits restaurant along with Ranveer Singh, family