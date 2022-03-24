PIC: Disha Patani BURNS the gram with her summer physique; Sussanne Khan calls her 'hottie doll'

Kicking off Thursday on an active note, actress Disha Patani took to social media to drop a glimpse of her summer physique. The Ek Villain Returns star is known to be one of the fittest actors in Bollywood and hence, from time to time, Disha drops her workout videos from her gym time. Now, on Thursday, she shared a mirror selfie that gave all a glimpse of how she has been sweating it out to attain the perfect curves for summer.

In the photo, we can see Disha standing in front of the mirror with her phone right in front of her face. She clicked a mirror selfie in which we could see her clad in a black bralette with matching shorts. She left her hair open for the photo and one could clearly see her toned abs in the photo. Seeing the photo, not just netizens even Sussanne Khan was awestruck. She commented on Disha's photo and praised her. Sussanne wrote, "hottttie doll!"

See Disha Patani's photo:

Last night, Disha made heads turn at the Ek Villain Returns wrap up party. The party was also attended by Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, Mohit Suri, Bhushan Kumar and others associated with the film. Disha stunned in a black dress and posed with Arjun and Tara for the paps. Photos from last night also give us a glimpse of her bond with Arjun and Tara.

Meanwhile, she will also be seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. She had wrapped up her portions a while back.

Also Read|Disha Patani looks ecstatic as she clicks a selfie with friends at Ek Villain Returns wrap-up party