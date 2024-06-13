PIC: Disha Patani celebrates 32nd birthday with 'dopest' dragon ball-themed cake sent by BFF Mouni Roy

Disha Patani has made a significant mark in the industry over the years. Not just admired for her acting prowess, she garners praise for her beauty, fashion sense, and fitness level, winning hearts across the board.

Today marks Disha Patani's 31st birthday, and wishes are pouring in for the fitness icon from all quarters. Among them, her BFF Mouni Roy not only shared a heartfelt post but also surprised her with a dragon-ball-themed cake, epitomizing sisterly goals.

Mouni Roy sends 'dopest' cake to BFF Disha Patani on her birthday

The Kalki 2898 AD actress now turned to her Instagram story, sharing a picture of the dragon-ball-themed cake. Alongside the image, she expressed gratitude to her BFF, Mouni Roy, mentioning how much she misses her. She captioned the post, "This is the dopest cake ever. Thank you @imouniroy. I miss you."

Mouni Roy's special birthday wish for Disha Patani

Earlier, Mouni had sent heartfelt birthday wishes to Disha Patani. On her official Instagram account, she posted a video showcasing a collection of joyful and adventurous moments shared with Disha. The footage captured the duo laughing together and enjoying each other's company, bringing out their playful sides.

Sending heartfelt wishes, Mouni wrote a touching message for Patani. Captioning the adventurous video montage, the Brahmastra actress wrote, "Happiest birthday to my happy simple straight forward most beautiful princepesa. Life was very good even before we became friends but it’s wayyyy better with you in it. This past year with you has been so adventurous and full of laughter and travels. Can’t wait to create more fun memories."

Mouni further added that she prays for God's blessings to always be upon Disha, hoping she meets her perfect stranger soon. She encouraged Disha to continue being the ninja warrior that she is and referred to her as the sister who brings sunshine into her life.

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy on professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha is set to appear in the upcoming movie Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this sci-fi film features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and others. She also has the film Welcome To The Jungle lined up.

On the other hand, Mouni Roy, besides starring in a number of serials on television, appeared on the screen in the web series Showtime alongside Emraan Hashmi. Her portrayal of Junoon in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra earned her acclaim. Mouni is gearing up for her role in Blackout, co-starring Vikrant Massey and Sunil Grover.

