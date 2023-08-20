PIC: Disha Patani REACTS after rumored boyfriend Aleksander Alex Ilic gets her face inked on his arm

Disha Patani has been hitting headlines due to her rumored relationship with her gym partner Aleksandar Alex Ilic. It seems like the rumored love birds are no longer interested in keeping their relationship private, as they frequently post pictures together on their social media accounts, giving some or the other kind of hint about their relationship. Amidst the speculation about their relationship, Aleksander got a tattoo of Disha's face on his arm, and it's quite noticeable. The actress has now reacted to the same.

Disha Patani’s rumored boyfriend tattoos her face on his arm

Disha Patani took to her Instagram to share a video of her rumored boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic. The video was recorded by Disha’s best friend and Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff in which Aleksander is showing off his forearm where he got a tattoo of Disha's face, and she is seen smiling in excitement. SEE A SNAP FROM THE VIDEO HERE:

In another story, Disha also posted a picture of her rumored boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic, and wrote, “I m so touched alexii. So lucky to have you my friend. #bff.” SEE THE PICTURE HERE:

Aleksandar Alex Ilic’s reaction to dating rumors with Disha Patani

During an interview with ETimes, when asked about the dating rumors with Disha Patani, Aleksandar Alex Ilic said, “We used to live together back in 2015. At that time, she was also with the same agency. Disha, me and a couple of other models were flatmates. We connected really quickly. Fitness is something that we both are passionate about and that helped us bond. So, we started going to the gym together, had lunches and dinners together. Spent a lot of time in the house together. We became close friends.”

He also said that Disha has been like family to him and in this competitive field, they have been there for each other. Aleksander shared, “Disha has been like family to me.”

Disha Patani’s professional front

On the professional front, Patani will be next seen in Nag Ashwin’s Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan. The actress also has Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra in her kitty.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani to debut as a director; shares FIRST LOOK of music video Kyun Karu Fikar