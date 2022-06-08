PIC: Disha Patani is sleep-deprived but still looks gorgeous; How?

Disha Patani is one of the boldest and most desirable actresses in the Bollywood industry. She made her Bollywood debut with Neeraj Pandey’s directorial MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ and gave several hits like ‘Baaghi 2’, ‘Malang’, ‘Radhe Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ alongside Salman Khan, and Jackie Shroff. Apart from her movies, the actress often turns heads for several reasons. Be it her fitness, training videos, music videos style quotient, or her bikini pictures, the charming actress never fails to impress her fans. Meanwhile, the ‘Baaghi 2’ actress has shared a picture on her IG stories and seems like Disha is sleep deprived.

In the picture, Disha is seen wearing a black tube top and her expressions say that she hasn’t slept in a while. She also captioned her post as: “When lack of sleep hits you”. Disha had recently shared a bold picture of her in a red outfit, setting her oomph quotient on fire. Disha also keeps motivating her fans to stay fit and healthy by sharing her workout regime videos on the internet. She had recently shared a jaw-dropping video on her Instagram account where she is seen pulling off a deadlift like a pro.

Have a look at Disha’s post:

Disha Patani will be next seen in Mohit Suri's directorial ‘Ek Villain 2’, which also stars John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in key roles. The film is slated to release on July 8, 2022. The 29-year-old actress also has Dharma Productions’ action-drama film ‘Yodha’, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in her kitty. The film will hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.

The Malang actress will also be seen in ‘Project K’. The film stars big names like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.