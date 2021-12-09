PIC: Dolled up Ananya Panday tries to grab fans' attention from 'Katrina Vicky’s wedding pics', says 'hiii'

Yes, we all are still not over the gorgeous Vicky-Katrina wedding pictures. And we have a very good reason for that- the duo looked absolutely ethereal in their royal attires. Well, it seems even the B-Town celebs cannot stop gushing over the pictures. Recently, Karan Johar and Deepika Padukone shared snaps from their dreamy wedding wishing them a lifetime of happiness. Now, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram to show her appreciation for them in a unique way- but not in the way you think!

In the Instagram post shared by Ananya, it is not Vicky and Katrina we see, but, wait for it, it is Ananya Panday herself! She looks like a barbie doll in her fuchsia pink gown, all decked up for the Filmfare Awards. The gown is sleeveless, and flairs in a way that can put any princess dress to shame. Her elegant yet minimalistic jewellery only enhances her whole attire. But the best part about the post? It is her quirky, cute and hilarious caption. She wittingly captioned the post, "I know everyone’s looking at Katrina Vicky’s wedding pictures (because same) but hiii #FilmfareOTTAwards"

Check the post here:

On the professional front, Ananya Panday has many exciting ventures in the pipeline. She recently concluded filming for Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled film, in which she will star with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. She will also act alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the pan-India flick Liger. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan, directed by Zoya Akhtar alongside Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Also Read: OFFICIAL: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are a sight of pure love in FIRST PHOTOS from wedding