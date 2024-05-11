PIC: Esha Deol and cousin Abhay Deol’s fun banter over latest Instagram post is too cute to miss

The Deol cousins are undoubtedly among the most loved and adored in Bollywood. They never fail to impress the audience with their appearances, unwavering support for each other, and the fun banter as well. Today, on May 11, 2024, Esha Deol took to social media and shared a selfie with her cousin brother Abhay Deol, with a quirky theme, to which Abhay was quick to respond.

The duo's fun banter is surely one laugh-out-loud moment, and we're pretty sure you don't want to miss it. Check it out here!

Esha Deol and Abhay Deol's fun banter over Instagram theme

Taking to Instagram, Esha Deol shared a selfie with her cousin, Abhay Deol, and engaged in a fun banter. In the photo, the sibling duo can be seen posing for a selfie. Esha dropped the post with a Pink Panther audio theme and wrote, "Mr. D in the house (The background music theme says it all)." Abhay Deol was quick to respond to the theme and the picture, replying in the comments section, "For the next post, you should use the Black Panther theme."

Esha Deol's personal front

In a joint statement on February 6, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani told the Delhi Times that they had decided to separate their ways. They shared, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We'd appreciate our privacy is respected."

For the uninitiated, Esha and Bharat tied the knot in 2012 and are parents to their two daughters – Radhya, 6, and Miraya, 4. Notably, Bharat did not attend Hema Malini's 75th birthday bash last year.

Abhay Deol on work front

On the work front, Abhay Deol is preparing for his upcoming movie Bun Tikki, co-starring Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman. It's worth noting that Bun Tikki marks the return of Zeenat Aman to the big screen.

