PIC: Esha Deol celebrates first birthday of ‘darling baby’ Miraya after separation with Bharat Takhtani

Actress Esha Deol, daughter of the iconic star couple Dharmendra and Hema Malini, has shared a heartfelt birthday wish for her younger daughter Miraya, who turns 5 today. Earlier this year, Esha announced her separation from her husband, Bharat Takhtani, after 11 years of marriage.

Esha Deol's birthday wish for daughter Miraya

Taking to Instagram today (June 6), Esha Deol extended a heartfelt birthday wish to her younger daughter along with an adorable photo. She shared a picture of herself hugging Miraya, surrounded by furry friends. She captioned it, "Happy birthday to my darling baby Miraya my sweetheart love you." However, she disabled the comments section of the post.

In the picture, Esha is seen donning a pink salwar suit, exuding elegance, while Miraya opted for a unicorn-themed night suit.

Earlier, Esha had taken to social media to wish her mother, veteran actress Hema Malini, on winning the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Mathura for the third time in a row. She shared a picture of Hema Malini, dressed in a red suit, posing just outside a temple. Esha captioned it, "Congratulations, mamma. Hat trick."

About Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai on June 29, 2012. They welcomed their first daughter, Radhya, in 2017, and their second daughter, Miraya, arrived in 2019. Earlier this year, Esha announced her separation from Bharat Takhtani.

The duo released a joint statement to announce that they are ending their marriage. It read, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected.”

Esha Deol on professional front

Esha has appeared in numerous major films such as Dhoom, Dus, and No Entry. She returned to acting last year in the thriller series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, starring alongside Ajay Devgn. The series premiered on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Up next, the actress will be seen in the Suniel Shetty's debut series Invisible Woman. The series is produced by Yoodlee Films, the film division of Saregama India. The project is directed by Rajesh M Selva.

