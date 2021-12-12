PIC: Esha Gupta sets the internet on fire with her jaw dropping shirtless look

Formula One motor racing is a speedy, dynamic affair where the audience usually focuses all their attention on the Formula One cars. Yet, Esha Gupta, with her stunning attire and jaw-dropping visuals, recently turned the hotness quotient higher and stole the show at the said event being held in Dubai. Recently, Esha posted her pics from the event in a deadly pantsuit attire which turned heads and gained quite a lot of admiration on her social media.



In the pics posted by Esha on her Instagram, she shared numerous clicks from the event, giving followers and fashionistas a taste of her elite fashion sense. The diva wore a chocolate brown boyfriend blazer and wide-leg pants of the same colour. The actress went shirtless to add that bold factor, with a single button on the blazer done to hold the entire outfit together. Esha also paid attention to the details with her golden accessories and a pair of tinted sunglasses which enhanced her look multifold. Her makeup was pristine and complimented her girl-boss vibes as she wore a beautiful shade of bright red lipstick and rosy blush on her chiseled face.

Check Esha's post:

