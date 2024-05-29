PIC: Fardeen Khan shares 'snapshot of love and joy' with his favorite 'little guy'; pens sweet note for son Azarius

Fardeen Khan recently made a comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Since its release, he has been grabbing headlines every other day.

Today, on May 29, Fardeen took to his social media account and shared a heartwarming picture with his son Azarius and penned a sweet note as well.

Fardeen Khan's picture with son Azarius is too lovely to miss

On May 29, a while ago, taking to his Instagram account, Fardeen Khan shared an adorable picture with his son Azarius. In the picture shared, Fardeen and his son can be seen sharing a laugh.

The actor wore a white shirt with stylish sunglasses while his son donned a denim hoodie. Sharing the picture, Fardeen Khan captioned the post, "From his almost toothless grin to our shared laughter, this is what true happiness looks like. A snapshot of love and joy with my favourite little guy. Every day with you is a gift. #Fatherhood #Children #Love #Joy."

Have a look:

As soon as he shared the post, the comments section was flooded with love from fans. A user wrote, "Mashallah." Another user wrote, "Beautiful." Another comment read, "Cute. You are my favourite since my childhood." Others were also seen dropping red hearts along with lovely words.

Fardeen Khan reveals his preparation for Heeramandi

The actor made a striking comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. A few days ago, taking to Instagram, he shared three pics from his look test in the series. Alongside the pics, he also shared his excitement about getting to play the role of Nawab Wali Bin Zayed-Al Mohammed in Heeramandi.

He continued, “From the intricately embroidered sherwani to the timeless elegance of the accessories, every detail speaks to the depth and richness of the story Sanjay Leela Bhansali was about to tell.”

Reflecting on his preparation for the role, the actor described dedicating himself to the cultural nuances of the era, meticulously perfecting the traditional attire, and embodying the persona's mannerisms. He further emphasized the importance of attention to detail, from the layers of fabric to the textures and the way the sherwani gracefully draped over the shoulders, all of which contributed to capturing the unique silhouette that defined Wali Mohammed's distinctive style.

Fardeen's note further read, “Each accessory tells a story: the pearl necklace, a symbol of sophistication; the finely crafted sherwani buttons, nodding to tradition, and the ornate chalice, which embodies the opulence and elegance of the era."

Meanwhile, Fardeen Khan began his Bollywood journey with Prem Aggan in 1998. He received love for his roles in films such as Janasheen, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Darling, Heyy Babyy, and No Entry.

