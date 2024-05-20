PIC: Farhan Akhtar and furry friends turn muse for Shibani Dandekar: 'All the pieces of my heart in one frame'

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the most loved and adored couples of B-town. The couple never fails to set goals with their appearances and social media PDA. Recently, Shibani took to Instagram and shared one of the cutest pictures of her hubby with their pets.

Shibani Dandekar gives a glimpse of all her hearts

Taking to Instagram, Shibani Dandekar dropped a beautiful picture of her hubby, actor Farhan Akhtar, accompanied by their three pets. In the picture, Farhan, along with their pets, can be seen gazing out of the window, truly melting our hearts. Shibani captioned the post, 'All the pieces of my heart in one frame @faroutakhtar #jimmyakhtar #tysonakhtar #rumiakhtar."

Have a look at Shibani's post here:

Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, who wed on February 21, 2022, marked their 2nd anniversary this year. Shibani celebrated the occasion with a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a romantic photo with Farhan, she expressed her love in the caption and wrote, "6 and 2 just me and you. I love you @faroutakhtar Happy anniversary." The heartfelt message and endearing image capture the couple's joy on this special day.

Farhan Akhtar also took to Instagram and shared a lovely post with his wife Shibani and wrote, "By your side .. proudly .. always. Happy anniversary love you."

About Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 21, 2022, at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse. Opting for a departure from traditional Marathi or nikah ceremonies, the couple exchanged vows, considering their diverse religious backgrounds and beliefs.

The wedding was attended by notable guests, including Hrithik Roshan, Samir Kochar, Monica Dogra, Ritesh Sidwani, and Rhea Chakraborty. The intimate ceremony showcased the couple's thoughtful approach to blending their backgrounds in a celebration of love.

Farhan Akhtar on the work front

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is currently busy with his highly anticipated movie Don 3 starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani. According to a source, Ranveer Singh was occupied with shooting his part for the Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again until the end of April.

Following the completion of filming for the Rohit Shetty-directed movie, Ranveer will shift his focus on preparations for Farhan Akhtar’s project, Don 3, which will involve undergoing look tests and intensive workshops to embody the character.

