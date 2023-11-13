PIC: Farhan Akhtar and wife Shibani Akhtar flaunt million-dollar smiles as they go traditional for Diwali

I’m sure most of us had a blast on the day of Diwali. Even though the festival of lights was celebrated on November 12, we can still feel (and hear) it in the atmosphere. While we are busy relishing the yummy snacks and desserts, Bollywood celebs have been dropping inside visuals from their celebrations. Farhan Akhtar also shared a sweet pic with his wife Shibani Akhtar.

Farhan Akhtar posts a pic with his wife Shibani Akhtar from Diwali celebration

A while ago, actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar took to social media and posted a beautiful picture with his wife Shibani Akhtar from their Diwali celebration. The celebrity couple flaunted their million-dollar smiles and posed lovingly for the camera. In the pic, the Dil Chahta Hai director looked stylish in a white kurta which he wore underneath a blue-hued blazer.

As for his wife, actor-singer Shibani, she also went with the spirit of the festival and donned a pretty three-piece outfit. She wore a kundan neckpiece with matching earrings and tied her hair in a messy bun. She decided to keep her makeup fresh and dewy for the event. Sharing the pic, Farhan penned, “Happy Diwali #lightupthelivesofothers.”

Farhan and Shibani dated for a couple of years before they finally tied the knot in February 2022 at his Khandala farmhouse.

Farhan Akhtar’s work front

There’s hardly anything that Farhan can not do. He has directed, produced, and even written the stories of many films. He is also a talented actor and an equally blessed singer. With his directorial debut movie Dil Chahta Hai in 2001, he established himself as a filmmaker with a huge caliber. As for his acting stint, he has been praised for his roles in Rock On, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and Dil Dhadakne Do, among others.

About Shibani Akhtar

Formerly Shibani Dandekar, the celebrity video jockey has hosted several popular shows, sung multiple trending songs, and is an accomplished model too. As an actress, she has worked in films like Roy, Shaandaar, Sultan, and Noor in addition to making special appearances in Naam Shabana and Bhavesh Joshi.

