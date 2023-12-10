PIC: Farhan Akhtar visits ‘magical’ spot where Akash, Sid and Sameer talk about life in Dil Chahta Hai

Farhan Akhtar made his directorial debut with the coming-of-age comedy-drama Dil Chahta Hai in 2001. The film that showed the journey of three friends went on to become a cult favorite. However, cinephiles still remember the iconic scene where the three main characters sit atop a fort and talk about life.

Farhan Akhtar visits the iconic spot in Dil Chahta Hai

If you’re a cinema lover born in the 90s, chances are you have seen the three friends Akash Malhotra, Sameer Mulchandani and Siddharth Sinha (played by Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna) navigate through life in Dil Chahta Hai. From the movie, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar shot to fame.

Taking to Instagram, the Don director shared a picture that would take anyone down memory lane. In the photo, Akhtar can be seen sitting on the wall of the iconic Chapora Fort in Goa along with screenwriter Shujaat Saudagar. This is the same place where the three friends sat down and spoke about life in general.

Sharing the photo, he penned, “First time back at Chapora Fort since we filmed Akash, Sid and Sameer talking about life. That was 23 years ago. A lot has changed but the warm, sea-salt-infused Goan air remains the same. Some places are just magical.”

Take a look at the photo:

Bollywood celebs reacted to Farhan Akhtar’s photo

The moment he shared that heartwarming image, several B-town celebs came to the comments section and shared their views. Shibani Akhtar wrote, “2 of my favourite people in one magical frame.” Karan Tacker commented, “This film, this scene (heart emoji) while Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor penned, “Somethings are forever.”

Some fans wanted to trio to return to the big screen. A user wrote, “High time, Akash, Sid and Sameer should be back with their current age lives. We learnt so much from your movies,” while another commented, “The only takeaway from this is that Dil Chahta Hai came out 23 years ago and I'm not okay with that reality.” A third penned, “Bro wrote one story at age of 24. Enough to be remembered for generations to come.”

