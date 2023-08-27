PIC: Farhan Akhtar wishes wife Shibani Dandekar on her birthday; shares a special post

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the most loved celebrity couples in Bollywood. They got married in an intimate ceremony in February 2022. The wedding was attended by their close friends and family members including Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar, actress Rhea Chakraborty, Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan with his family, Amrita Arora, and more were present at their D-day last year. They have been enjoying every bit of their marital life. Today, on August 27, Shibani is celebrating her birthday and her friends have flooded social media with warm wishes. On her special day, Farhan too shared an adorable post on Instagram.

Farhan Akhtar's special birthday post for wife Shibani Dandekar

Today, on the occasion of Shibani Dandekar’s birthday, Farhan took to his handle and shared a candid picture with her. He also penned a sweet note for Shibani. He wrote, “Happy birthday partner .. may life give you all you want and more .. may you always have reasons to smile .. (but enough about me) .. love you loads. Have the best year yet. @shibaniakhtar Image @sebporter”. To the post, Shibani reacted by commenting, “I love you so much! Thank you for the best gift in the world! You!”, and added a smiley and a red heart emoji. Have a look:

About Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s dreamy wedding

Before getting married, Farhan and Shibani were in a relationship for quite some time. They had a private and dreamy ceremony to exchange their vows. The couple preferred to keep the wedding as simple as possible. They chose special outfits for their big day. Shibani wore a red corset lehenga while Farhan opted for a tuxedo.

Advertisement

Professional front of Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar will be next directing a female-centric road trip film titled Jee Le Zaraa which stars Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Apart from this, he will also be directing Don 3 which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. On the other hand, Shibani was last seen in Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s recent web series Made In Heaven 2 which was released on an OTT platform.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar drops wedding PICS with Shibani Dandekar to wish her on 1st anniversary: ‘Here’s to infinity’