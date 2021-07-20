  1. Home
PIC: Fatima Sana Shaikh slays curly locks in latest photoshoot; Ira Khan is mesmerised

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh recently took to her Instagram space to share a slew of stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot. The Dangal actress left many celebs enticed with her new photos including Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan.
Fatima Sana Shaikh slays curly locks in latest photoshoot
Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. Time and again the diva takes to social platforms to capture special moments and share stunning pictures of herself online among fans. On Monday, July 19, once again the actor posted a series of gorgeous pictures from her latest photoshoot. Not only fans but even celebs including her Dangal co-actor Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, Anil Kapoor and many others were left enticed by her latest pictures.

In the post, the 29-year-old star set the internet ablaze in a simple crop-top that was paired with baggy denims. Her casual and comfy look was kept simple with minimalistic makeup and no accessories. As soon as the photos surfaced online, they garnered umpteen likes in no time. Ira Khan quickly responded to the post calling her ‘beauty’. Meanwhile, in another post of the same photoshoot, iconic actor Anil Kapoor complimented Fatima using a fire emoticon.

Take a look at Fatima’s post here:

On the professional front, Fatima Sana Shaikh last featured in the Netflix anthology, Ajeeb Daastaans.The movie consisted four short film segments helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani. Before that, She starred alongside Jaideep Ahlawat in Shashank Khaitan’s short film, titled Majnu. She was also seen in Ludo and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari prior to that.

ALSo READ| EXCLUSIVE: Fatima Sana Shaikh's SHOCKING confession on facing sexual abuse as a kid & battling casting couch

Anonymous 1 hour ago

is she younger than ira lol

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Ira and Junaid will prefer her over the 2nd mom who caused the divorce between Amir and Reena.

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Ira's new choti ammi

Anonymous 11 hours ago

when is she getting married to Aamir? next in line

Anonymous 11 hours ago

She’s not so stupid to ruin her life by marrying an old man with children.