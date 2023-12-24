PIC: Fighter star Anil Kapoor ready for the adventures in 2024, writes ‘Birthdays are moments of reflection'

On December 24, 2023, Anil Kapoor turned 67. Mr. India of Bollywood has been receiving numerous birthday wishes from his fans, followers, and Bollywood celebrities on social media. The evergreen has actor now shared a gratitude note to thank everyone for showering him with warm birthday wishes.

Anil Kapoor drops gratitude note on his 67th birthday

Taking to his Instagram a while ago, veteran actor Anil Kapoor shared a picture of himself attempting to do bungee jumping. Sharing the picture, he penned a long gratitude note to thank everyone who wished him on his birthday.

His message read, "Birthdays are moments of reflection, and today, as I celebrate another year around the sun, I feel immensely grateful for the beautiful journey I’ve had so far. I want to express my heartfelt appreciation for the genuine affection coming my way. Each message, each wish, is a testament to the meaningful connections we’ve built over the years. I am grateful for the friendships, the shared moments, and the unwavering support that make life truly special."

He further added, "As I take on another year of life, I carry your love with me, a guiding light that fuels my passion and determination. Thank you for making this birthday, and frankly everyday, an unforgettable celebration. Your kindness has made this day extraordinary, and I look forward to the adventures the upcoming year holds!!"

Among his wishers, his Fighter co-star Hrithik Roshan shared a throwback picture from a film set. The picture features Roshan, his father Rakesh Roshan, and Anil Kapoor.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Sets may have changed, scripts may have changed and I may have graduated from being his AD in Khel to costar in #Fighter - but @anilskapoor’s energy and mastery of craft remains as incredible as ever! Happy Birthday Anil Sir - keep being the ‘Rocky’-ing human you are!"

Anil Kapoor's work front

The veteran actor was recently seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal. He played the role of Ranbir's character's father in the film. The film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga was released on December 1, 2023.

He is set to be seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik and Deepika Padukone. In the film, he will play Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, aka Rocky. Hrithik will be seen as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, better known as Patty and Deepika will be seen as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, or Minni.

Meanwhile, Fighter, produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, will be released on January 25, 2024.

