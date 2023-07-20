PIC: Gauri Khan gives a peek into her and Shah Rukh Khan's sea-facing home Mannat; fans go 'wow'

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's residence Mannat is not just their home, but an emotion for thousands of fans of King Khan. Tourists and locals alike, make sure to check it off their list to click a picture in front of the gate with the 'Mannat' nameplate in the background. And on rare occasions, Shah Rukh Khan makes an appearance on the swanky open verandah or comes near the gate to address the sea of fans who gather in front of the gate. It goes without saying, Gauri Khan, the celebrated interior designer took it upon herself to design her precious home.

Gauri Khan shares a sneak peek of Mannat

Everything about Mannat is extraordinary and there's a reason why fans go flocking around to click a picture outside their favorite actor's residence. While fans have caught inside glimpses of the residence in the photos and videos shared by the couple and their guests, recently, a picture uploaded by Gauri caught the attention of netizens. Making a style statement in the photo, Gauri can be seen rocking a denim-on-denim look featuring a jacket with a dark blue top underneath and ripped jeans posing near the staircase. She stood against a black console table which has silver jugs on top. There's also a large picture frame hanging on the wall with antique lamps and a mirror next to it. The picture showed the mauve-colored wall in the background and wooden flooring.

Uploading the photo, Gauri wrote in the caption, "A home is a place we can truly be ourselves… and how it is designed speaks volumes. To know about my thoughts on design, pick up my coffee table book."

Take a look at Gauri Khan's photo here:

Reaction of fans

As soon as the picture was uploaded, netizens reacted to it. Some showered Gauri with compliments and wrote, "Most beautiful Mrs. Khan." Others wrote, "You look so young." A few also commented how beautiful the background looks and commented, "Nicely done."

