PIC: Gauri Khan turns photographer for Suhana Khan, clicks daughter in stunning blue hues

On Friday night, ’s wife, , took to her Instagram profile to share a slew of stunning pictures of daughter . With a picturesque background, Suhana kept her look casual for her recent photoshoot. Surprisingly, the photographer of her photoshoot was none other than Gauri herself. It appears that the celebrity wife has a thing for blue hues, and she made it evident by asking her daughter to pose in front of an oceanic backdrop.

Donning a casual white top that was paired with denim shorts, Suhana kept her look simple with minimalistic accessories. Sleek hair left open to caress her cheeks, the star kid opted for an edgy makeup with highlighted cheeks. Suhana can be seen holding a soft drink as she strikes multiple poses for the camera. While sharing the pictures, Gauri wrote, “Yes !!!! Blue is my favourite colour”. As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, Suhana acknowledged her mother’s photography skills by calling her the ‘best photographer’.

Take a look:

Soon after Gauri’s post was shared online, even daughter Suhana posted the pictures from the same photoshoot on her Instagram handle alongside a cool caption. She articulated, “Pretend it's a Pepsi and I'm Cindy Crawford” before giving image credits to her mother. Upon seeing the post, Suhana’s best friend Shanaya Kapoor and her mother Maheep Kapoor hailed her as ‘stunning’. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan share three kids together namely, Aryan, AbRam and Suhana. Talking about Suhana, the star kid is currently completing her high studies.

