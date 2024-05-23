PIC: Govinda meets PM Narendra Modi in Mumbai during campaigning; calls it his ‘honor’

Bollywood star Govinda, who recently re-entered the political arena with the Shiv Sena under Eknath Sinde's leadership, crossed paths with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Mumbai campaign. Govinda shared a photo of their meeting on social media, accompanied by a message.

Govinda meets PM Narendra Modi in Mumbai

Govinda took to Instagram to post a picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the snapshot, the actor wears a bright smile as he shakes hands with the PM. Govinda is dressed in a white long kurta, while Narendra Modi is spotted in a cream-colored kurta.

Sharing the picture, Govinda expressed his honor at meeting the PM and wrote, "It was an honor to meet Shri Narendra Modi ji, Honourable Prime Minister of India, during the campaign in Mumbai. @narendramodi."

In April, the actor also met Home Minister Amit Shah. Sharing the picture, he captioned it, "It was an honor meeting our honorable Minister of Home Affairs of India, respected Amit Shah ji, personally."

More about Govinda’s political career

During the 2004 Lok Sabha election, Govinda ran for the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, representing the Congress party. He secured victory over the senior BJP leader, Ram Naik. Nevertheless, Govinda subsequently distanced himself from both the Congress party and politics, opting out of contesting elections in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls.

On his film career front, Govinda was last seen in the comedy film Rangeela Raja, which unfortunately flopped at the box office.

