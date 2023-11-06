PIC: Grannies Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan are all smiles as they celebrate 'LOVE' Raha's first birthday

Today, the Kapoors and Bhatts are on cloud nine! The day (November 6, 2023) marks the first birthday of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter, Raha Kapoor. The entire family is delighted and has been pouring their love and heartwarming wishes on social media. Overjoyed aunts, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Pooja Bhatt along with grandfather Mahesh Bhatt were seen arriving for the birthday bash. On the other hand, the coolest grannies, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan couldn’t be happier on the occasion as they shared a happy picture.

Elated grannies Neetu Singh and Soni Razdan share a photo from Raha's birthday celebrations

On Monday, November 6, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s little munchkin, Raha turned one. To make it special, the family celebrated their bunch of happiness in an intimate gathering at their humble abode. A few minutes back, elated grandmother Neetu Kapoor took to her social media and shared a happy picture featuring her along with Soni Razdan and BFF Anu Ranjan.

While sharing the post, Neetu wrote, “Grannies celebrating their LOVE Raha (accompanied by a red heart and smiling face with hearts emoji)”. She also added a sticker that reads, “Baby’s First Birthday” and tagged Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt, and Anu Ranjan in the post.

Take a look:

In addition to this, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan too reacted to the story shared by Neetu. Taking to her Instagram story, she reshared the story shared by Neetu and added a heart GIF.

Have a look:

In another story shared, Soni shared a sweet picture of her with Neetu Kapoor, accompanied by a witty caption. In the caption, Razdan wrote, "Don't mess wit us cause we's d ganmas ok," tagging Kapoor in the post. The two beaming in joy flashed wide smiles for the camera.

Have a look:

Earlier in the day, taking to her Instagram stories, Neetu Kapoor penned a sweet wish for her little Raha. She wrote, “...and just like that she turned 1. Happy 1st Birthday my precious doll Raha. We love you to the moon and back…” She accompanied the message with heart balloon stickers.

Soni Razdan also shared a special wish for her granddaughter through Instagram. In the story shared, she wrote, “Seems like just yesterday that you came into our world. Can’t believe it’s already been a whole year! Happy Birthday darling Raha. Happy Birthday to You (pink heart emojis).”

In an earlier Zoom interaction with fans, Ranbir Kapoor spilled the beans on Raha's first birthday plans. While the doting father is spending time with her daughter, Alia Bhatt is busy in the shooting for her next, Jigra. Thus, he shared their plans of having a cozy celebration at home. The plan included a small party with just close family members and cousins to make the day extra special for Raha.

