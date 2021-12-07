PIC: Hardik Pandya's adorable moment with son Agastya will make you go 'aww'

The audience is always interested in getting sneak peeks of celebrities’ personal lives and their families. When it comes to families, certain parent-child duos are extremely loved by fans. One such duo is Hardik Pandya and his tiny tot Agastya. Whenever Hardik posts a shot of him and his little one, the audience goes gaga over it. Just a few days back, he shared a car selfie with Agastya and now, he once again dropped another beautiful picture with his kiddo leaving his fans excited.

In the adorable black and white pic shared by Hardik, we can see the innocent duo cutely kissing each other. Hardik looks dapper in his black vest with all his gorgeous tattoos on full display. On the other hand, the little one looks cute in his white outfit with hens, perfectly contrasting his dad’s attire. The kid’s little curly head makes him all the more adorable. The pic needed no words, as Hardik aptly captioned it with just a heart emoji indicating the unconditional love between the two. Time and again, Hardik’s actions emphasised his love for Agastya. A while back, he even got a tattoo which signified the bond between him and his infant.

Check the story HERE:

Cricketer Hardik Pandya got engaged to Natasa Stankovic, a reality TV actress, in early 2020. Later in May, the couple made a big revelation about their pregnancy, which drew national attention. Agastya, their baby boy, was born on July 30, 2020, and has been captivating the hearts of netizens ever since with his very adorable features.

