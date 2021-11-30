PIC: Hardik Pandya's adorable selfie with his little one will melt your heart

While on the ground, cricketer Hardik Pandya impresses us with his exceptional skills, on Instagram he melts the audience’s heart with his darling son, Agastya’s pictures. Just a few weeks back on Diwali, Hardik had shared some beautiful captures of the Pandya family’s celebrations. Even back then, the one-year-old kid of Hardik and his wife, Natasha, managed to swoon everyone’s heart. On Monday, Hardik took to his Instagram again to post a story with his tiny tot, and the picture was just too adorable!

In the picture that Hardik Pandya shared, the father-son duo looked quite dashing yet super cute. Both donned the stripe fashion. While Hardik sported a black and white striped shirt, little Agastya looked super charming in a blue and white t-shirt. The car selfie was super bright, with the boys’ full-blown smiles brightening it even more. On the caption part, Hardik kept it simple with an emoji that conveyed his emotions clearly - he felt loved and content with his baby boy. Moreover, through all these car shenanigans, the duo remembered to be safe - they had their seat belts fastened!

Check the story HERE:

Hardik Pandya got engaged to reality TV actress Natasa Stankovic in early 2020. Later, in May, the duo made a huge announcement about their pregnancy which garnered attention from the entire nation. Their baby boy, Agastya was born on July 30, 2020, and since then, has been stealing netizens’ hearts on regular basis with his super cute looks.

