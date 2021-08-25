PIC: Here’s the heartwarming Hollywood series that Deepika Padukone is binging currently; Deets Inside

is one of the busiest actresses currently working in the Hindi film industry. The actress often takes to Instagram and shares pictures from personal and professional life with her fans. Deepika recently took to Instagram and shared a picture on her story of the show that she is watching currently. Deepika shared the picture of Jason Sudeikis’s ‘Ted Lasso’. The show has garnered immense popularity especially after the launch of season two. Deepika wrote ‘Now watching’ along with the picture and also mentioned a heart emoticon.

Deepika has several films lined up either waiting to get a release or being shot. Reportedly Deepika was lately shooting for ‘Pathan’ led by , which also stars John Abraham as the antagonist. She has completed the principal photography on the upcoming untitled Shakun Batra film. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday are also starring in the venture alongside Deepika. Deepika will also be seen alongside in the upcoming mega venture ‘83’ directed by Kabir Khan. Ranveer is playing the role of former Indian Cricket Captain Kapil Dev while Deepika will be essaying the role of his wife Romi Dev.

Take a look at the post:

Deepika is also joining hands with superstar Prabhas in the yet-untitled film directed by Nag Ashwin. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the leading part. Mr. Bachchan has also shot for a few days on the film. Deepika is starring with Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film ‘The Intern’. The original film stars Anne Hathway and Robert DeNiro. The film was initially planned with .

Also Read| Deepika Padukone looks stunning as she strike a pose in red attire; SEE PICS