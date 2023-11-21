PIC: Here’s how ex-beau Rohman Shawl wished ‘wonder woman’ Sushmita Sen on her birthday

Sushmita Sen is an actress who has won the hearts of her fans with her grace, persona, and acting skills. As the model and actress celebrated her birthday on November 19, her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl took to social media to wish her. Read on!

Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl wished her on birthday

After winning the Miss Universe pageant in 1994, Sushmita Sen stepped into the world of acting with the film Dastak in 1996. On November 19, the actress turned 48. To wish her on the big day, her ex-beau Rohman Shawl dropped a beautiful picture of her.

On his Instagram post, Rohman addressed her as ‘wonder woman’. In the black and white picture that he shared, the Main Hoon Na actress looked drop-dead gorgeous. With an embroidered veil covering her face, she looked like a dream.

Take a look: