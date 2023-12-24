PIC: Hrithik Roshan pens heartfelt birthday note for Fighter co-star Anil Kapoor; 'Rocky-ing human you are'

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor celebrated his 67th birthday today, December 24. Warm birthday wishes poured in for the actor on social media from his fans, followers, and several Bollywood celebrities. Now, a while ago, his Fighter co-star Hrithik Roshan dropped a throwback picture and penned a heartwarming note to wish him on his 67th birthday.

Hrithik Roshan pens a beautiful message on Anil Kapoor's birthday

Taking to his Instagram, Hrithik Roshan shared a throwback picture featuring him, Anil Kapoor, and Rakesh Roshan from a movie set. Sharing the picture, the actor penned a heartwarming message to wish his Fighter co-star on his 67th birthday.

He wrote, "Sets may have changed, scripts may have changed and I may have graduated from being his AD in Khel to costar in #Fighter - but @anilskapoor’s energy and mastery of craft remains as incredible as ever! Happy Birthday Anil Sir - keep being the ‘Rocky’-ing human you are!"

Take a look:

About Fighter

After dropping the action-packed teaser, posters, and the first song titled Sher Khul Gaye, the makers finally dropped the second song titled Ishq Jaisa Kuch a few days ago.

Advertisement

Written by Kumaar and sung by Vishal & Shekhar, Shilpa Rao, and Mellow D, the song has been receiving a lot of attention for Hrithik and Deepika's on-screen chemistry. The beats of the song, the beach visuals, and the actors’ oozing oomph in the video add to its spark.

In the film, Hrithik will be seen portraying Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, better known as Patty, while Anil Kapoor will don the avatar of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, aka Rocky. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will be seen as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, known as Minni. Apart from these actors, the movie will also feature Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Talat Aziz.

Fighter, produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, will hit the theaters on January 25, 2024.

ALSO READ: Fighter song Ishq Jaisa Kuch OUT: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone are a match made in heaven, quite literally