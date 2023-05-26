PIC: Hrithik Roshan shoots with real-life cadets from Indian Air Force for Siddharth Anand's Fighter

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter is one of the most awaited films. The Siddharth Anand directorial will mark Hrithik and Deepika's first collaboration. The team of Fighter is leaving no stone unturned to present their film in the most authentic manner. They have been shooting at real locations. The film will also feature real-life personnel from the Indian Air Force. In the latest picture, Hrithik is seen posing with real-life cadets from IAF.

Hrithik Roshan's Fighter to feature real-life IAF cadets

In the picture, Hrithik is seen alongside real-life cadets from IAF, Delhi, who were shooting with the actor and will feature in the film. The cadets are seen wearing their ceremonial IAF uniform which is the attire they will be seen donning in the film. Over the past three days, the team of Fighter has been filming high-on emotional scenes against the backdrop of the War memorial, IAF base, at Chandivali Studios Compound, Mumbai. The cadets have flown in from Delhi's IAF headquarters and Dundigal Air Force Academy near Hyderabad.

Reportedly, army veterans have been also roped in to work on the film behind the scenes. Army veteran Ramon Chibb, who is the Executive Producer, is also the co-writer for Fighter. IAF consultant and ex-Army officer Varlin Panwar has come on board as a consultant.

In India's first aerial action film, Hrithik will be seen playing the role of a Fighter jet pilot. Fighter is a tribute to the Indian Airforce. it will showcase the journey of Hrithik's character emerging to become the best Fighter jet pilot in the country. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Akshay Oberoi in important roles. Fighter is all set to release in January 2024.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan's first portfolio was shot on the terrace under a tiny shade; Here's why