PIC: Ibrahim Ali Khan enjoys beauty of Cannes' French Riviera while gracing Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cruise pre-wedding

The pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, held in Jamnagar in March of this year, captivated widespread attention and became the focal point of discussions. The grand event saw the presence of numerous celebrities from the entertainment industry.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's upcoming wedding festivities are elevating excitement as they gear up for another lavish celebration abroad, this time aboard a luxurious cruise ship. The couple is set to host a star-studded event, with Ibrahim Ali Khan also joining the festivities, as evidenced by his recent social media post featuring a stunning snapshot from the affair.

Ibrahim Ali Khan enjoys French Riviera at Anant-Radhika's cruise pre-wedding

Amid his presence at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations aboard a cruise ship, Ibrahim Ali Khan found time to bask in the picturesque beauty of Cannes' French Riviera. Sharing the mesmerizing view on his Instagram story, he not only captured the scenic charm but also tagged the location, offering his followers a glimpse into his serene moment amidst the grand festivities.

Actor Meezan is also present at the lavish event. He too shared a picturesque moment on his Instagram stories, striking a pose aboard the cruise ship.

Ananya Panday drops postcards from Italian cruise pitstops

Ananya Panday recently treated her followers to a delightful visual journey through Rome via her Instagram Stories. Among the captivating snapshots shared, one captures the serene beauty of a stone bridge gracefully arching over a tranquil canal or river, framed by lush greenery. In another charming moment, Ananya exudes effortless charm as she poses on a quaint street adorned with historic buildings, dressed in a chic slip dress, her natural beauty shining through with minimal makeup and her hair casually tied in a messy bun.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, is set to embark on a new chapter of his life as he ties the knot with Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. The highly anticipated wedding festivities are scheduled to commence on July 12 in Mumbai.

However, preceding the grand ceremony, the couple has orchestrated a lavish pre-wedding celebration aboard a luxury cruise liner, traversing from Italy to France.

Accompanying them are approximately 800 guests, alongside a complement of 600 staff members and ship crew. Notable personalities gracing the event include Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and numerous others, adding to the allure and glamor of the occasion.

